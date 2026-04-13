U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, Mortar Platoon, conduct mortar small unit drills, reinforcing lethality, proficiency and crew-level coordination among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2023. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to effectively employ indirect fire systems while maintaining readiness and mastery of essential combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9618593
|VIRIN:
|230503-A-CP728-2828
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.