Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, Mortar Platoon, conduct mortar small unit drills, reinforcing lethality, proficiency and crew-level coordination among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2023. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to effectively employ indirect fire systems while maintaining readiness and mastery of essential combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)