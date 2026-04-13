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    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training [Image 16 of 22]

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    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, Mortar Platoon, conduct mortar small unit drills, reinforcing lethality, proficiency and crew-level coordination among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 4, 2023. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to effectively employ indirect fire systems while maintaining readiness and mastery of essential combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 05:51
    Photo ID: 9618581
    VIRIN: 230503-A-CP728-7782
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training
    Mortar Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4-9 Infantry Mortar Small Unit Training

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    Fort Carson
    1SBCT
    4-9IN
    Keep Up The Fire
    Manchu Warrior
    4ID

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