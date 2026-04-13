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    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary [Image 9 of 10]

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    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    Mr. Yasunobu Shikina, left, the U.S. Memorial Committee Chairman; U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing; and Mr. Andrew Ou, U.S. Consul General for Okinawa, pose for a photo after the 81st Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The memorial was held to honor the three naval aviators who died on the island during World War II and to promote peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9618425
    VIRIN: 260415-M-SM417-1248
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary
    Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary

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    1st MAW
    Okinawa Prefecture
    Ishigaki
    Marines
    World War II

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