Mr. Andrew Ou, the U.S. Consul General for Okinawa, gives a speech during the 81st Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The memorial was held to honor the three naval aviators who died on the island during World War II and to promote peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9618419
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-SM417-1127
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.