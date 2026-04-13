Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, salutes a memorial during the 81st Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The memorial was held to honor the three naval aviators who died on the island during World War II and to promote peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)