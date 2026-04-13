Shikina family hosts U.S. service members at Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony 81st anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, left, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during the 81st Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony next to Mr. Ryunosuke Brown, a country engagement analyst with 1st MAW, on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The memorial was held to honor the three naval aviators who died on the island during World War II and to promote peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)