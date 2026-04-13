U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division greet a child during Purple Up Day at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Purple Up Day celebrates military children, recognizing their sacrifices and resilience, with purple symbolizing unity across all military branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9618010
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-SF900-1096
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.