Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division greet a child during Purple Up Day at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Purple Up Day celebrates military children, recognizing their sacrifices and resilience, with purple symbolizing unity across all military branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Nicholas Figueroa)