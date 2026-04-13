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    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH [Image 4 of 9]

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    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division greet a child during Purple Up Day at Mokapu Elementary School, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2026. Purple Up Day celebrates military children, recognizing their sacrifices and resilience, with purple symbolizing unity across all military branches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 22:04
    Photo ID: 9618010
    VIRIN: 260415-M-SF900-1096
    Resolution: 4985x3323
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH
    Mokapu Elementary School Celebrates Purple Up Day 2026 at MCBH

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    TAGS

    Military Child
    MCBH
    Purple Up Day
    Marines
    Celebration
    Children

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