Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HOUSTON – Sailors, Marines and city officials attend the opening ceremony of Fleet Week Houston on the steps of city hall. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and Warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)