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    Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off [Image 1 of 6]

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    Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    HOUSTON – The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team performs during a welcoming ceremony to open Fleet Week Houston April 15, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and Warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9617653
    VIRIN: 260415-N-BT677-1009
    Resolution: 3078x2394
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Week Houston Kicks Off [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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