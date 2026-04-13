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    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026 [Image 9 of 9]

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    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Steelworker 3rd Class Austin Waggoner, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, welds a roof support system while building a shoot house in preparation for exercise Obangame Express 2026 at the Senegal Navy Bel Air Base in Dakar, Senegal, April 3, 2026. Exercise Obangame Express (OE) is one of three African regional “Express” series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and facilitated by U.S. Sixth Fleet (SIXTHFLT). The exercise will take place across five exercise zones in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Guinea that stretch from Cabo Verde to Angola, and across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9617173
    VIRIN: 260403-N-XT273-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026
    Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026

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    Seabees
    Senegal
    Obangame Express 26
    OE26

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