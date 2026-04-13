Seabees Enhance Training Infrastructure in Senegal Ahead of Obangame Express 2026

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Steelworker 3rd Class Austin Waggoner, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, welds a roof support system while building a shoot house in preparation for exercise Obangame Express 2026 at the Senegal Navy Bel Air Base in Dakar, Senegal, April 3, 2026. Exercise Obangame Express (OE) is one of three African regional “Express” series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and facilitated by U.S. Sixth Fleet (SIXTHFLT). The exercise will take place across five exercise zones in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Guinea that stretch from Cabo Verde to Angola, and across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) nations.