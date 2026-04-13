Treffry Earn Military Excellence Award

Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:12 Photo ID: 9616416 VIRIN: 260415-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 239.47 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US

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