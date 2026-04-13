Treffry Earn Military Excellence Award

Seaman Abigail Treffry graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9616416
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|239.47 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Treffry Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
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