Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events

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NEX Pensacola, Florida, Corry Mall held its Spring Customer Appreciation Day. Events included the Naval Air Station Pensacola Working Canine Unit, who delivered impressive demonstrations in bite work and obedience training, the Purina Dog Show as well as face painting, kid-friendly activities and food trucks. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)