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    Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events [Image 1 of 3]

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    Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Pensacola, Florida, Corry Mall held its Spring Customer Appreciation Day. Events included the Naval Air Station Pensacola Working Canine Unit, who delivered impressive demonstrations in bite work and obedience training, the Purina Dog Show as well as face painting, kid-friendly activities and food trucks. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:13
    Photo ID: 9616401
    VIRIN: 260411-N-QY289-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 144.3 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events [Image 3 of 3], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events
    Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events
    Navy Exchange celebrates customers with family friendly events

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