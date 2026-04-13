Navy Exchange San Diego welcomes home Sailors

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NEX San Diego welcomed home USS Stockdale (DDG 106) after a nine month deployment. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)