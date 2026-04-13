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    Navy Exchange San Diego welcomes home Sailors [Image 1 of 3]

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    Navy Exchange San Diego welcomes home Sailors

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX San Diego welcomed home USS Stockdale (DDG 106) after a nine month deployment. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9616398
    VIRIN: 260410-N-QY289-1001
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 919.69 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Exchange San Diego welcomes home Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Exchange San Diego welcomes home Sailors

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