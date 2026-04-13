The Ark Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) has secured a $5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Office of the Governor to support Red River Army Depot’s ongoing modernization efforts in advanced manufacturing.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9616280
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-EU550-1719
|Resolution:
|1350x500
|Size:
|203.81 KB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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State grant to boost advanced manufacturing at Red River
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