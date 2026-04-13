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    State grant to boost advanced manufacturing at Red River

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    State grant to boost advanced manufacturing at Red River

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    The Ark Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) has secured a $5 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Office of the Governor to support Red River Army Depot’s ongoing modernization efforts in advanced manufacturing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9616280
    VIRIN: 260406-O-EU550-1719
    Resolution: 1350x500
    Size: 203.81 KB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, State grant to boost advanced manufacturing at Red River, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Red River Army Depot
    advanced manufacturing

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