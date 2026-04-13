Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing place simulated aircraft wreckage on the bed of a truck for crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. The primary objectives of CDDAR training are to clear runways to resume airfield operations while preventing further damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)