Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing stabilize simulated aircraft wreckage as it’s being hoisted by a crane during crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. Multiple base agencies responded to the simulated aircraft crash to practice coordinating efforts in case of a real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)