U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. Through CDDAR training, Airmen develop the skills to rapidly respond to and efficiently manage the site of a simulated aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9616269
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-LY429-1052
|Resolution:
|6090x3426
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.