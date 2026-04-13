Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. Through CDDAR training, Airmen develop the skills to rapidly respond to and efficiently manage the site of a simulated aircraft incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)