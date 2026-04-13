U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. The primary objective of CDDAR training is to clear runways to resume airfield operations while preventing further damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9616266
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-LY429-1049
|Resolution:
|6090x3426
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.