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    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

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    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare to conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. CDDAR training provides Airmen with a learning opportunity to respond quickly to simulated aircraft crashes and effectively manage incident sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9616265
    VIRIN: 260403-F-LY429-1024
    Resolution: 6090x3426
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise
    Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

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    TAGS

    ACC
    CDDAR
    MARE
    Tyndall
    325th FW
    Exercise

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