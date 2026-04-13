Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare to conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. CDDAR training provides Airmen with a learning opportunity to respond quickly to simulated aircraft crashes and effectively manage incident sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)