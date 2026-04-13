U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare to conduct crash damaged disabled aircraft recovery training on a simulated aircraft wreckage site during a major accident response exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2026. CDDAR training provides Airmen with a learning opportunity to respond quickly to simulated aircraft crashes and effectively manage incident sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9616265
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-LY429-1024
|Resolution:
|6090x3426
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.