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    Train Like We Fight [Image 2 of 2]

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    Train Like We Fight

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Created digitally in Adobe Photoshop, this poster displays an F-35A Lightning II and an Airman assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 14, 2026.. This graphic was made to promote a recruiting event. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9616206
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-CB896-1004
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Train Like We Fight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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