Created digitally in Adobe Photoshop, this poster displays an F-35A Lightning II and an Airman assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 14, 2026.. This graphic was made to promote a recruiting event. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9616205
|VIRIN:
|260414-Z-CB896-1003
|Resolution:
|5400x7200
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Train Like We Fight [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.