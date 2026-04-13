Train Like We Fight

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Created digitally in Adobe Photoshop, this poster displays an F-35A Lightning II and an Airman assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 14, 2026.. This graphic was made to promote a recruiting event. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)