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    Establishing a Secure Perimeter [Image 3 of 5]

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    Establishing a Secure Perimeter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, operates a D7H bulldozer to build berms during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 6th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC established a secure perimeter to enhance protection and control access to simulate a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:47
    Photo ID: 9615959
    VIRIN: 260306-A-TW216-1044
    Resolution: 7099x4733
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Establishing a Secure Perimeter [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    493rd
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    USArmy EUCOM

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