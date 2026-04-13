Establishing a Secure Perimeter

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, operates a D7H bulldozer to build berms during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 6th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC established a secure perimeter to enhance protection and control access to simulate a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)