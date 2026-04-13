A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Supply Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, operates a D7H bulldozer to build berms during a Brigade evaluation at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 6th, 2026. Within hours, 493rd PSC established a secure perimeter to enhance protection and control access to simulate a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9615943
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-TW216-1015
|Resolution:
|7814x5209
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Establishing a Secure Perimeter [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.