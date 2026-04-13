18th CSSB Gunnery

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U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, stage ammunition for a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during the crew gunnery at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026.The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)