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    18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 1 of 15]

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    18th CSSB Gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, stage ammunition for a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during the crew gunnery at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026.The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9615926
    VIRIN: 260304-A-TW216-1001
    Resolution: 4187x6280
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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