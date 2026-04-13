U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, engages a target during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026. The goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified to maintain lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9615922
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-TW216-1173
|Resolution:
|6768x4512
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.