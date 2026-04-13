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    18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 15 of 15]

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    18th CSSB Gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, engages a target during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026. The goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified to maintain lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9615922
    VIRIN: 260304-A-TW216-1173
    Resolution: 6768x4512
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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