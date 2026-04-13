18th CSSB Gunnery

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U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, engages a target during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026. The goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified to maintain lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)