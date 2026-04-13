U.S. Soldiers assigned 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, stage a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles during a gunnery exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 5, 2026. The gunnery qualification ensures that crews are proficient in using their weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9615905
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-TW216-1122
|Resolution:
|6903x4602
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th CSSB Gunnery [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.