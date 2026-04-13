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A student assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Psychological Operations Qualification Course, takes part in a practical exercise during training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina February 11, 2026. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)