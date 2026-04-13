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    Psychological Operations Qualification Course [Image 8 of 13]

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    Psychological Operations Qualification Course

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A student assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Psychological Operations Qualification Course, takes part in a practical exercise during training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina February 11, 2026. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9615899
    VIRIN: 260211-A-OP908-3889
    Resolution: 4841x3600
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Psychological Operations Qualification Course [Image 13 of 13], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Psychological Operations Qualification Course
    Psychological Operations Qualification Course
    Psychological Operations Qualification Course
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    Psychological Operations Qualification Course
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    PSYOP
    Psychological Operations
    SWCS
    GoArmySOF
    PO Training
    Psyop Qualification Course

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