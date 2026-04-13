A student assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, participating in the Psychological Operations Qualification Course, takes part in a practical exercise during training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina February 11, 2026. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9615899
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-OP908-3889
|Resolution:
|4841x3600
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Psychological Operations Qualification Course [Image 13 of 13], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.