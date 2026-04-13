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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance [Image 9 of 9]

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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Benson, a fixed-wing airframe mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo in front of a KC-130J Super Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 13, 2026. Fixed-wing airframe mechanics maintain the structural integrity and readiness of aircraft, enabling VMGR-352 to generate and sustain KC-130J sorties in support of Marine Corps and joint force objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9615250
    VIRIN: 260413-M-OQ453-1061
    Resolution: 5832x3888
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

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    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    readiness
    VMFA 323
    VMGR 352
    MAG 11
    maintenance

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