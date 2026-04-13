MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Benson, a fixed-wing airframe mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts routine maintenance on a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned , at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 13, 2026. Fixed-wing airframe mechanics maintain the structural integrity and readiness of aircraft, enabling VMGR-352 to generate and sustain KC-130J sorties in support of Marine Corps and joint force objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin)