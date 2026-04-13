U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Benson, a fixed-wing airframe mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts routine maintenance on a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned , at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 13, 2026. Fixed-wing airframe mechanics maintain the structural integrity and readiness of aircraft, enabling VMGR-352 to generate and sustain KC-130J sorties in support of Marine Corps and joint force objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9615246
|VIRIN:
|260413-M-OQ453-1059
|Resolution:
|4380x2920
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.