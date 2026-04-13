MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

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A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is tended to by aircraft maintainers with VMGR-352, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 13, 2026. Aircraft maintainers ensure the readiness and reliability of aviation assets, enabling VMGR-352 to deliver aerial refueling, assault support and tactical airlift in support of Marine Corps and joint force objectives around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin)