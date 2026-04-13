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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance [Image 7 of 9]

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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is tended to by aircraft maintainers with VMGR-352, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 13, 2026. Aircraft maintainers ensure the readiness and reliability of aviation assets, enabling VMGR-352 to deliver aerial refueling, assault support and tactical airlift in support of Marine Corps and joint force objectives around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9615245
    VIRIN: 260413-M-OQ453-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance
    MAG-11 Marines conduct routine maintenance

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    TAGS

    VMGR-352
    MCAS Miramar
    Readiness
    VMFA-323
    MAG-11
    Maintenance

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