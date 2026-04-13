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    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

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    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    260403-N-SY758-1226 SAN DIEGO (April. 03, 2026) — Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. Third Fleet, congratulates Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeffrey Swain, assigned to Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, during his commissioning ceremony held at the Rosecrans National Cemetary, April. 03, 2026. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9615244
    VIRIN: 260403-N-SY758-1226
    Resolution: 5872x3907
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony
    CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony

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    3rd Fleet
    Commissioning Ceremony
    USN
    USNavy
    C3F

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