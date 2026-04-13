CWO 3 Jeffrey Swain Commissioning Ceremony

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260403-N-SY758-1226 SAN DIEGO (April. 03, 2026) — Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. Third Fleet, congratulates Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeffrey Swain, assigned to Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, during his commissioning ceremony held at the Rosecrans National Cemetary, April. 03, 2026. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)