Kicking off Month of the Military Child, Fort Detrick’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, talks to children from the Ft. Detrick Child and Youth Services on Apr. 1 2026, about their goals and lets them know how important they are to the installation.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9614753
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-JW358-4698
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation Kicks Off Month of the Military Child at Fort Detrick, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Detrick Kicks Off Month of the Military Child with a special Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation event
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