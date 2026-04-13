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    Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation Kicks Off Month of the Military Child at Fort Detrick

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    Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation Kicks Off Month of the Military Child at Fort Detrick

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lanessa Hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Kicking off Month of the Military Child, Fort Detrick’s Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, talks to children from the Ft. Detrick Child and Youth Services on Apr. 1 2026, about their goals and lets them know how important they are to the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9614753
    VIRIN: 260401-A-JW358-4698
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation Kicks Off Month of the Military Child at Fort Detrick, by Lanessa Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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