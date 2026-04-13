U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Day Stakes event, April 11, 2026 on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9614751
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-XP141-3496
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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