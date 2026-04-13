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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone [Image 2 of 2]

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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Justin Kucharski 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    When complete, the development will include 17 duplex-style buildings, totaling 35 homes. Of those, 19 will be four-bedroom units and 16 will be three-bedroom units, all featuring two-and-a-half bathrooms. One of the four-bedroom homes will be a standalone unit designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9614319
    VIRIN: 260414-A-LQ961-8589
    Resolution: 3840x1376
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Kucharski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

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