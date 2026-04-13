Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

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When complete, the development will include 17 duplex-style buildings, totaling 35 homes. Of those, 19 will be four-bedroom units and 16 will be three-bedroom units, all featuring two-and-a-half bathrooms. One of the four-bedroom homes will be a standalone unit designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.