Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

The project timeline remains consistent with earlier projections, with June 2027 being the target for full completion. However, there is potential for earlier occupancy as construction progresses.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9614304
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-LQ961-1898
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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