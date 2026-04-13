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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone [Image 1 of 2]

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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Justin Kucharski 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    The project timeline remains consistent with earlier projections, with June 2027 being the target for full completion. However, there is potential for earlier occupancy as construction progresses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9614304
    VIRIN: 260414-A-LQ961-1898
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Kucharski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tobyhanna Army Depot housing project reaches major construction milestone

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