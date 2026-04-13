Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich speaks to students during three separate interactive sessions, sharing some of his experiences in the military and answering questions about career opportunities, incentives for those considering serving, and; of course, the reality of getting selected to be a special operator.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9614272
|VIRIN:
|260327-O-DO003-5254
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day
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