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    Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day

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    Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Detrich speaks to students during three separate interactive sessions, sharing some of his experiences in the military and answering questions about career opportunities, incentives for those considering serving, and; of course, the reality of getting selected to be a special operator.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:21
    Photo ID: 9614272
    VIRIN: 260327-O-DO003-5254
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Detrick Senior NCOs participate in West Frederick Middles School's career day, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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