The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard

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The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on April 7 to focus on the quality of service for Sailors. The visit provided an opportunity for direct engagement with Sailors and leadership for NNSY, Naval Support Activity-Portsmouth, and IKE on topics crucial to Sailor well-being in a shipyard environment, including installation housing, parking, and food services. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability at NNSY as part of the shipyard's mission to repair and modernize the nation's warships. This regularly scheduled maintenance maximizes the lifespan of our Navy vessels, ensuring our fleets remain lethal and ready to defend our nation.