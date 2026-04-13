4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company and Golf Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in a reenlistment ceremony, reaffirming their continued commitment to service and the Army profession among U.S. Army Soldiers at Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 20, 2023. The ceremony highlighted the importance of answering the call to serve, honoring dedication to the nation and reinforcing the value of experienced Soldiers within the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)