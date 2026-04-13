(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 11 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company and Golf Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in a reenlistment ceremony, reaffirming their continued commitment to service and the Army profession among U.S. Army Soldiers at Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 20, 2023. The ceremony highlighted the importance of answering the call to serve, honoring dedication to the nation and reinforcing the value of experienced Soldiers within the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 07:16
    Photo ID: 9613497
    VIRIN: 230419-A-CP728-1675
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony
    4-9 IN Manchu Bravo and Golf Company Reenlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    1SBCT
    4-9IN
    Keep Up The Fire
    Manchu Warrior
    4ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery