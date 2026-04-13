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    NCTF-RH attends DOH Fuel Tank Advisory Committee [Image 3 of 3]

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    NCTF-RH attends DOH Fuel Tank Advisory Committee

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) provides a progress update at the Hawaii Department of Health Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting in Honolulu, April 9, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9613018
    VIRIN: 260409-N-IS471-1226
    Resolution: 3232x1625
    Size: 669.69 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCTF-RH attends DOH Fuel Tank Advisory Committee [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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