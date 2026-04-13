Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather

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The Hawaii National Guard (HING) activates high water rescue teams to be on standby in Oahu, Hawaii, April 12, 2026. At the request of civil authorities, the HING is assisting with local emergency preparations by staging vehicles and equipment statewide in preparation for heavy rains and possible flooding due to ongoing severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)