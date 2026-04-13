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    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather [Image 5 of 6]

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    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather

    MILILANI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    The Hawaii National Guard (HING) activates high water rescue teams to be on standby in Oahu, Hawaii, April 12, 2026. At the request of civil authorities, the HING is assisting with local emergency preparations by staging vehicles and equipment statewide in preparation for heavy rains and possible flooding due to ongoing severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9612889
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-XQ428-1084
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: MILILANI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather

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    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    US Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

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