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    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile [Image 12 of 12]

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    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    A member of the Circo Volante Chilean Parachuting Federation maneuvers a canopy during a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE is one of the largest air and space defense exhibitions in Latin America, bringing together military leaders, industry partners, and aviation professionals from around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9612882
    VIRIN: 260412-F-AN818-1388
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile
    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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    TAGS

    Wings of Blue
    parachuting
    USAFA
    Chile
    FIDAE2026
    FIDAE26

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