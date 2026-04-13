U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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A member of the Circo Volante Chilean Parachuting Federation maneuvers a canopy during a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. FIDAE is one of the largest air and space defense exhibitions in Latin America, bringing together military leaders, industry partners, and aviation professionals from around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)