U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Maddie Zotter, Wings of Blue parachutist, high-fives a young attendee at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. The Wings of Blue parachute team performs internationally to represent the U.S. Air Force Academy and inspire future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)