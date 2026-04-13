U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachuting team members prepare for a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. The Wings of Blue represented the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9612875
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-AN818-1024
|Resolution:
|8528x5685
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.