U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachuting team members prepare for a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2026. The Wings of Blue represented the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)