U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, Wings of Blue parachutist, fist-bumps an attendee at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. Public engagement events at FIDAE help strengthen connections between the United States and international audiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9612872
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-AN818-2238
|Resolution:
|8333x5555
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.