U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachuting team perform canopy relative work during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the discipline, teamwork, and training developed at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)